Whether you voted absentee or heading to the polls, here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) Close to 2 million people in Michigan requested to vote by mail, but not all of the ballots have been returned. If you still have a ballot in your possession, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says “Do not mail that ballot take that ballot to your clerk.”

Many county and city clerks recommend mailing them at least seven days prior to the election, so if you were a little late or just want to be sure, check the status of your ballot by going to www.michigan.gov/vote.

If it was not received you can still vote in-person and your absentee ballot will be spoiled. All absentee ballots must be turned into the clerks office before polls close at 8 p.m. Most clerks have a drop-off box, use that or hand it to them directly.

Also, be sure you drop them off at the clerks office, not your polling place.

“If they take it to the polling location, that ballot will be spoiled and they will receive a new ballot,” says Byrum.

The exception is if the clerks office and the polling place are the same location, which is common in smaller towns.

For the people still heading to the polls, masks are not required but they are recommended. You can still register to vote same day, you just need a valid I.D.

Just a heads up, because of the record-breaking number of people voting my mail, election results may come in later than normal.