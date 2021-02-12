Which 20 prominent American women should be honored on US 2022-2025 quarters?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Now is your chance to weigh in. Which 20 prominent American women deserve to be honored on the US Mint’s quarters that will be put into circulation starting in 2022 through the end of 2025? Liberty Coin Service in Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center wants to hear from people of all ages. This new series of coins is part of The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 signed into law last month.

“The legislation directs the Treasury Secretary to seek public input on the designs of these quarters. However, it only designates the Smithsonian Institution American Women’s History Initiative, National Women’s History Museum, and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus as being involved in selecting which women to individually honor on these new coins. The US Mint’s press office said the possibility of receiving public suggestions on which women to recognize has not yet been addressed. Whether or not the US Mint seeks ideas from people, we know this would be an excellent educational opportunity for teachers to challenge the imaginations of their students.” said LCS CEO and owner Tom Coulson,

The guideline specified in the law for who might be selected to appear on these coins states, “The design on the reverse side of each quarter dollar shall be emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of one prominent woman of the United States, and may include contributions to the United States in a wide spectrum of accomplishments and fields, including but not limited to suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and arts, and should honor women from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds.“

Liberty Coin Service staff will be accepting suggestions from everyone at their store. The company will also be contacting schools and teachers to solicit student recommendations. All submissions will be tabulated and forwarded to either the US Mint and/or to the three organizations designated to help select the women to appear on these quarters.

If you’d like more information or would like to stop in to vote click here. https://libertycoinservice.com/