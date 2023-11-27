LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — The arrival of Thanksgiving means holiday shopping season is in full swing. But finding the best deals online can depend on when you shop.

Inflation is still higher than normal, but many retailers are cutting prices on certain items to attract shoppers. “We’re expecting record-high discounts across all categories for holiday shoppers,” said Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics. Matisoff said online deals will vary depending on the day.

“So the best day to buy televisions, if you’re looking to upgrade, is going to be Black Friday,” Matisoff said. “Black Friday is your day for televisions.”

On Saturday, Adobe expects deals on computers. Sunday will see online discounts for apparel and toys.

Cyber Monday will be the best day for electronics and furniture. If you’re looking to replace an applicants, Nov. 30 could have lower prices.

And you’ll have to wait until Dec. 4 for the best deals on sporting goods. But experts say if you’re trying to grab a specific item, be ready, especially when it comes to popular toys.

(Getty Images)

“If you’re shopping for toys–the best is the earliest you can,” said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot. “When those Black Friday sales go live, and some of them are already going live, start looking at toys.”

And if you do see a good deal, don’t let it pass you by. “Generally, if you’re getting something on your list for 40% off or more, it’s not going to get any cheaper; buy it,” said McGrath.

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch said you can also compare prices to make sure you’re actually getting a deal. “I recommend checking price history,” Woroch said. “You can use tools like Google Shopping. This will allow you to see how much an item was sold for before the sale that could determine if that is a good deal you’re looking at or if you should wait to buy.”

Holiday deals are expected to continue into December, but experts believe many of the biggest discounts will be seen this holiday weekend.