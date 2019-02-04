Which Super Bowl commercial was the best?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - As millions of people tuned in to Super Bowl 53 for all the football action, others watched the game for another reason: the commercials.

It was a fun filled night on Michigan State University’s campus, for what they call the “MSUper Bowl.”



Rating advertisements is something that a group of professors looks forward to every year. But how do they do it?

“We kind of rate them based on creativity and production quality and whether or not they make a sale, what the message is, and whether or not they're memorable long after the game,” said MSU professor Robert Kolt.



It’s the biggest advertising night of the year, and as Kolt says some people watch the big game for that reason only.



“The ratings actually suggest that maybe half the audience is actually watching for the commercials,” said Kolt.



For the 22nd year in a row, a group of MSU professors with the College of Communications, Arts and Sciences rate the Super Bowl commercials as soon they air.

It's something that retired professor Steve Flaster says he wouldn't miss for the world.



“It's very exciting. It's living, it's just a wonderful, wonderful event,” said Flaster.



So, the big question is, which ads came out on top?



Bubly Water took first place, Amazon Alexa came in second, and taking third place is Audi.



But despite the winners, Kolt says advertising does something special. It brings people from all different backgrounds together.



“There’s a bigger audience in the Super Bowl across all demographic groups than any other American night in television,” said Kolt.



Kolt also mentioned that one ad that runs for 30 seconds costs the advertiser more than 5 million dollars.