Which vehicles made the grade in a recent crash test?

New York, NY (CBS)–Tiger Woods’ recent crash has cast a light on car safety. Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released he results of their recent safety tests, and this year a record 90 new vehicles earned a top safety pick or top safety pick plus award, up from 64 last year.

IIHS President David Harkey says more vehicles made the grade because of auto braking systems and better headlights. The organization has yet to test the Genesis G-vV 80 Tiger Woods crashed near Los Angeles Tuesday, but the luxury SUV does have modern safety features including multiple air bags. Two other Genesis cars were tested and earned top awards, including the G-70 which performed well in the roof strength test. Authorities say that is key in a roll over accident like Woods’.

Genesis is part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which also includes Kia. Together, the company earned 17 awards, the most of any automaker. General Motors earned just two, for the Cadillac XT-6 and Chevy Equinox.

The IIHS continues to test new models as they are released, which means more vehicles could soon be joining the list.