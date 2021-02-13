White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening to “destroy” reporter

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– White House deputy press secretary, TJ Ducklo, announced his resignation on Saturday after threatening to “destroy” a female reporter.
It was reported that Ducklo threatened to “destroy” Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after being questioned about his relationship with another reporter.
He posted a statement on Twitter Saturday evening saying “no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior.”
Here is the full statement from Ducklo:
White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, wrote this on Twitter Friday, announcing that Ducklo would be place on a one-week suspension without pay: