White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening to “destroy” reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– White House deputy press secretary, TJ Ducklo, announced his resignation on Saturday after threatening to “destroy” a female reporter.

It was reported that Ducklo threatened to “destroy” Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after being questioned about his relationship with another reporter.

He posted a statement on Twitter Saturday evening saying “no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior.”

Here is the full statement from Ducklo:

TJ Ducklo statement on resignation

White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, wrote this on Twitter Friday, announcing that Ducklo would be place on a one-week suspension without pay: