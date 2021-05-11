White House; EPA to join state summit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – White House officials and leaders from the Environmental Protection Agency will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist for Michigan’s first environmental justice conference that’s scheduled in a week.

Officials say, the event will focus on displaying transparency and removing barriers concerning the state’s efforts on creating a cleaner environment.

The three-day virtual conference will feature environmental justice experts, advocates, and business leaders.

According to state leaders, the conference will serve as an important factor in addressing the state’s various environmental justice challenges.