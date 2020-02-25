Whitmer admin seeks quick ruling on Medicaid work rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is asking for a quick court ruling on the legality of Michigan’s Medicaid work requirements.

The state hopes to avoid sending notices to more than 80,000 people who didn’t comply in the first month of the rules. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services filed a motion Tuesday with U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington – 11 days after a federal appeals court affirmed Boasberg’s decision to invalidate Arkansas’ work requirements.

Whitmer says it’s inevitable courts will also find Michigan’s work requirements unlawful, so Michigan shouldn’t waste money and “cause senseless confusion” for families.