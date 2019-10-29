Whitmer and legislators propose undoing abortion restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and supporting lawmakers have introduced an act that would repeal Michigan’s abortion restrictions and regulations.

The Reproductive Health Act would ensure people have the freedom to make their own medical decisions, according to the press release.

The legislation introduced Tuesday will not be approved in the Republican-led Legislature. Nonetheless, Whitmer said it’s important to advocate for Michigan Reproductive Health Act because residents “value a woman’s right to choose.”

“The bills would repeal an unenforced 1931 law that bans virtually all abortions, remove a parental consent requirement and lift a 24-hour waiting period,” the Associated Press reports.

Michigan anti-abortion groups are gathering signatures to stop a second-trimester procedure and ban abortion at six weeks.