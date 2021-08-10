Whitmer announces $5.5 million in disaster relief for Midland, MI

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference on Belle Isle in Detroit, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, announcing the end of COVID restrictions in the state. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over a year following severe flooding, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that $5.5 million will go towards Midland, Michigan.

We will work tirelessly to get communities hit hard by natural disasters the help they need to recover and rebuild. I am grateful that our federal partners at the Department of Housing and Urban Development are sending $5.5 million to help Michiganders in Midland rebuild from May 2020’s severe storms and floods. We have a lot of work to do to make lasting investments in our infrastructure to make it more resilient. I know that we can come together to put Michiganders first and get it done.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

According to a release from Whitmer, the Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDR) money will help Midland communities rebuild and strengthen their community in the event of future disasters.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020 heavy rainfall in mid-Michigan led to the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams and destroyed public infrastructure, homes and businesses.

Communities thrive when they are able to withstand climate impacts and natural disasters. That is why I am pleased that HUD is awarding $5.5 million in new federal funding to assist the Midland community in their recovery from the severe storms and floods of May 2020. With this funding, Midland will have the resources it needs to improve the community’s climate resilience and the lives of those most-impacted by the flooding, particularly low- and moderate-income families and individuals.” Deputy Secretary Todman.

The $5,476,035 in DDR funds announced today will assist Midland in addressing emergency community development needs resulting from this disaster. The city can use the funding to facilitate natural infrastructure to reduce future flooding, reconstruct infrastructure with resilient and green features, and retrofit low- and moderate-income homes to repair damage while increasing energy efficiency and resilience.