Whitmer announces 90 service jobs in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Today, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) came together to announce two projects in Southwest Michigan that will create 90 new jobs in Portage and Decatur. In addition to job creation, additional housing will be developed in Kalamazoo.

The projects have been approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund, an economic recovery effort.

The company responsible for job creation is Midwest Fastener, who invested $10.8 million in creating jobs and improving communities.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed the impact of this job and community development efforts,

Today’s $10.8 million investment by Midwest Fastener will create jobs and uplift communities in Southwest Michigan,” said Whitmer. “This project will help us continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart with 90 good-paying jobs in Portage and Decatur and additional housing in Kalamazoo. We will stay laser-focused on expanding economic opportunity for Michiganders across the state by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and adding vibrancy to downtown areas.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Those interested in a career with Midwest Fasteners, click here.