Whitmer announces grants for electric vehicle charging stations

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announce 32 new electric vehicle charging locations across Michigan.

The new stations are part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) “Charge Up” grants, which allot $1,868,681.13 for charging stations for private and commercial vehicles.

These new stations will create 88 new charging outlets around key routes in Michigan.

“Michigan put the world on wheels and will continue driving the world forward by leading on mobility and electrification,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

“These grants demonstrate our commitment to expanding EV infrastructure across Michigan and build on the extraordinary work and investments of our innovative industry partners and EGLE to help support drivers who make the transition to electric vehicles.”

“Adding another 88 EV chargers – with commitment from private industry, utilities and state support – builds needed infrastructure for Michigan’s mobility evolution,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said.

“It’s an exciting time for the driving public as we see auto manufacturers and utilities right here in Michigan embrace this move to a cleaner mobility technology. The charger installations work hand-in-hand with EGLE’s support for an advanced mobility future, Catalyst Communities program to help municipalities prepare for the impacts of climate change and the Council on Climate Solutions’ work in developing the MI Healthy Climate Plan.”

Per the press release, a list of the charging stations are as follows:

Sunrise Stores LLC (Fort Gratiot, Smiths Creek, Capac and Kimball): 8 charging outlets, $200,000

· Traverse City Light and Power, 15 outlets, $173,763.03

· Red E Charging (Detroit, Waterford and Wixom): 6 outlets, $157,743.60

· EV Build (City of Rogers City and Mackinaw City): 6 outlets, $125,580

· City of Ann Arbor: 4 outlets, $70,000

· Dean Arbour Ford (West Branch): 2 outlets, $70,000

· Diatomic Energy, LLC (Belle Isle State Park, Detroit): 2 outlets, $70,000

· Great Lakes Energy (Scottville): 4 outlets, $70,000

· Summit Place Properties II LLC (Waterford): 4 outlets, $70,000

· TNT Equipment (Sandusky): 4 outlets, $70,000

· Sunrise LLC (Houghton Lake): 2 outlets, $55,750

· Hawks Petroleum LLC (Howard City): 2 outlets, $53,350

· Ford & Haggerty, Inc. (Canton): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Lee Road, Inc. (Brighton): 2 outlets, $50,000

· McNichols & Wyoming, Inc. (Detroit): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Royal Gas and Oil (Farmington): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Speedy Q Market (Port Huron): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Sunny’s Food Mart (Pleasant Ridge): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Wakeland Oil (Brighton): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Washtenaw Food & Gas, Inc. (Ann Arbor): 2 outlets, $50,000

· Zourob Enterprises (Romulus): 2 outlets, $50,000

· J. McCormick LLC (Whitehall): 2 outlets, $49,845

Amended grants from previous rounds:

· Blarney Castle Oil (Manistee and Petoskey): 4 outlets, $111,700

· Meijer (Ann Arbor): 2 outlets (50 kW), $40,000

· Hage Automotive (Jackson Airport): 3 outlets (50 kW), $30,679.50

Currently, Michigan has 480 public charging stations with 1,400 outlets, in addition to 146 private stations.