LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Truck drivers in Michigan are getting some love from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer declared Sept. 10-16 as Truck Driver Appreciation Week in Michigan.

The proclamation acknowledges truck drivers as essential workers who risk their own health and safety to keep Michigan’s workplaces stocked.

According to the Michigan Trucking Association, 80% of Michigan communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods.

The association also notes Michigan’s truck drivers are responsible for:

69,070 primarily small, locally owned companies

242,750 industry jobs

71.5% of Michigan manufactured tonnage hauled.

“This accolade is the perfect way to thank Michigan’s exceptional commercial drivers. Recognizing drivers’ essentiality, dedication, safety and professionalism shines a light on their role in Michigan’s economy and how they directly impact Michiganders’ lives every day,” said Michigan Trucking Association President Jill Sokacz.