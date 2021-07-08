Whitmer announces state investment in ‘customized’ training programs

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Straits State Park in St. Ignace to announce a plan of a major investment in Michigan’s parks system on June 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Michigan Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development announced the recipients of $15.6 million in grants that aim to help get Michigan back to work.

“My administration is committed to uplifting Michiganders whose economic security has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

“By providing grants to help people make the move from education or training programs to good-paying, high-skill jobs, we can ensure all Michiganders thrive as we continue our economic jumpstart. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and their Regional Consortia partners will help people get back on their feet and take the next step on their path to financial security.”

The funds are provided through MiLEAP and will assist job seekers in transitioning from education and training programs to “high-skill, high-wage careers, resulting in industry-recognized credential attainment and reduced educational debt.”

The $15.6 million investment will allow the 10 awardees to serve an estimated 5,069 participants. According to Whitmer’s office the 10 grant recipients include regional consortia led by:

· Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! (serving an estimated 450 participants, awarded $1,695,000);

· Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (556 participants, $1,998,200);

· Networks Northwest dba Northwest Michigan Works! (375 participants, $1,109,966);

· West Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);

· Oakland County Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);

· Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Michigan Works! (670 participants, $2,000,000);

· Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Southwest Partnership (444 participants, $1,128,157);

· Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium (460 participants, $1,375,000);

· Michigan Works! West Central (180 participants, $540,000); and

· Mott Region 6 Consortium (600 participants, $1,799,758).

“By bringing a mix of economic development, education, non-profit and business partners together to serve as the MiLEAP consortia partners, we can ensure the customized programs developed will meet the unique needs of the over 5,000 program participants,” said LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin.