Whitmer announces vaccine clinic in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) —- Governor Whitmer tweeted today that there will be a vaccine clinic in Kalamazoo at the Radisson Plaza Hotel this afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Whitmer encouraged “restaurant, hospitality, and retail employees” to get vaccinated if they have not yet.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine will be available, and the first 200 people to receive a dose will get a $50 gift card.

No appointment is required for the vaccine clinic. Additionally, for the Pfizer vaccine, parental consent will be required for those ages 18 and under.

