LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the first Black woman to Michigan’s Supreme Court this week after Justice Bridget McCormack resigned.

Kyra Bolden is a state legislator from metro Detroit who has been a licensed lawyer for the previous eight years.

In addition, she was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in this month’s election.

However, she finished third in the race for two different seats.

Gov. Whitmer added Bolden’s selection will serve as an example for the state’s younger generations

“I would expect any person that I appoint, or any person who gets appointed by me or anyone else or elected for that matter to have true fidelity to the law, to be honest, work hard and to be someone the rest of us can look up to. And I’m confident that Kyra Harris Bolden will be all those things and much more,” said Whitmer.

“I’m so proud to work alongside leaders like the ones standing before you. Governor Whitmer, Justice McCormack, Chief Justice Clement and Representative Harris Bolden who have done so much to make Michigan a fair and equitable and just place,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The 34-year-old attorney is scheduled to join the court after her current house term expires.

When bolden joins the court in January, the bench will keep a Democratic majority.