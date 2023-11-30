LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed 13 Commissioners, whose term starts Thursday, and one administrator to Michigan’s newly formed LGBTQ+ Commission, which she formed by an executive order on June 11 in Detroit.

The role of the LGBTQ+ Commission is to advise Michigan’s governor and director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on policy matters that impact the state’s LGBTQ+ community, including the prevention and eradication of discrimination, the improvement of health, safety and well-being, and the promotion of LGBTQ+ contributions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order establishing the LGBTQ+ Commission at the Motor City Pride parade in June. (MI Office of the Governor)

Raúl Hernández Guzmán has been selected as the first administrator of the Commission. A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, he has lived in West Michigan for about 20 years. He is a passionate advocate for inclusive access to education, equitable employment opportunities, community-building and social impact.

The 13 appointed LGBTQ+ Commissioners are as follows:

Brandon Shamoun , of Detroit, the Assistant Dean of Students for Student Involvement, Activities and Organizations at Wayne State University; the current chair of Stonewall Sports Detroit and co-chair of Queer Employee Organization. He is appointed to represent educators.

, of Detroit, the Assistant Dean of Students for Student Involvement, Activities and Organizations at Wayne State University; the current chair of Stonewall Sports Detroit and co-chair of Queer Employee Organization. He is appointed to represent educators. Dr. Renee McLaughlin , of Chatham, the National Medical Director at CIGNA Healthcare; previously the founding member of the Chattanooga LGBT Chamber of Commerce; current member of the Board of Directors of the Human Rights Campaign. She is appointed to represent medical professionals who regularly care for the LGBTQ+ community.

, of Chatham, the National Medical Director at CIGNA Healthcare; previously the founding member of the Chattanooga LGBT Chamber of Commerce; current member of the Board of Directors of the Human Rights Campaign. She is appointed to represent medical professionals who regularly care for the LGBTQ+ community. Lacey Mandoka , of Rosebush, a Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal member who has worked as a housing specialist for the tribe; a leadership intern at Elijah Elk Cultural Center. They are appointed to represent a tribal community.

, of Rosebush, a Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal member who has worked as a housing specialist for the tribe; a leadership intern at Elijah Elk Cultural Center. They are appointed to represent a tribal community. Audra Wilson , of Saginaw, a Clinical Workflow Specialist at Great Lakes Bay Health Center; a current board member for the Great Lakes Bay Pride and the Pride Festival committee; a facilitator for a local support group for at-risk minorities. She is appointed to represent the transgender community.

, of Saginaw, a Clinical Workflow Specialist at Great Lakes Bay Health Center; a current board member for the Great Lakes Bay Pride and the Pride Festival committee; a facilitator for a local support group for at-risk minorities. She is appointed to represent the transgender community. Erin Knott, of Kalamazoo, the Executive Director at Equality Michigan. She is appointed to represent LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

of Kalamazoo, the Executive Director at Equality Michigan. She is appointed to represent LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations. Anthony Williams, of Birmingham, the Chief Executive Officer at Corktown Health, a nonprofit LGBTQ-focused medical home. He is appointed to represent LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the form of a community center.

of Birmingham, the Chief Executive Officer at Corktown Health, a nonprofit LGBTQ-focused medical home. He is appointed to represent LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the form of a community center. Al Gray, of Marquette, a LLMSW at Suunta Integrative Health; a program coordinator for Trace Holistic Inc in Marquette and a volunteer co-facilitator with the UP’s Stand with Trans teen support group. They are appointed to represent rural communities.

of Marquette, a LLMSW at Suunta Integrative Health; a program coordinator for Trace Holistic Inc in Marquette and a volunteer co-facilitator with the UP’s Stand with Trans teen support group. They are appointed to represent rural communities. Diane Kreger, of Ann Arbor, a psychotherapist with the Arbor Wellness Center. She is appointed to represent the private sector.

of Ann Arbor, a psychotherapist with the Arbor Wellness Center. She is appointed to represent the private sector. Angela Gabridge, of Grosse Pointe Park, the Executive Director of MiGen–Michigan LGBTQ+ Elders Network. She is appointed to represent parents, guardians or caregivers of a child who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

of Grosse Pointe Park, the Executive Director of MiGen–Michigan LGBTQ+ Elders Network. She is appointed to represent parents, guardians or caregivers of a child who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Kevin Nguyen, of Ypsilanti, a Master of Policy and Political Social Work student at the University of Michigan; an intern with an Ann Arbor City Council member, and a community engagement and development assistant with the dispute resolution center of Washtenaw and Livingston counties. He is appointed to represent 18-25-year-olds in the LGBTQ+ community.

of Ypsilanti, a Master of Policy and Political Social Work student at the University of Michigan; an intern with an Ann Arbor City Council member, and a community engagement and development assistant with the dispute resolution center of Washtenaw and Livingston counties. He is appointed to represent 18-25-year-olds in the LGBTQ+ community. Dr. Tonya Griffith, of Grosse Pointe Woods, a clinical trauma therapist at Limitless Possibilities Counseling Services; a special services program manager at the Development Center in Detroit. She is appointed to represent social workers or mental health professionals who regularly provide care for the LGBTQ+ community.

of Grosse Pointe Woods, a clinical trauma therapist at Limitless Possibilities Counseling Services; a special services program manager at the Development Center in Detroit. She is appointed to represent social workers or mental health professionals who regularly provide care for the LGBTQ+ community. Bishop Bonnie A. Perry , of Detroit, a Bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan; the co-founder and Co-Chair for End Gun Violence in Michigan; an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. She is appointed to represent religious institutions that welcome the LGBTQ+ community.

, of Detroit, a Bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan; the co-founder and Co-Chair for End Gun Violence in Michigan; an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. She is appointed to represent religious institutions that welcome the LGBTQ+ community. Danielle (Dani) Woods, of Detroit, a 24-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department; the LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer for DPD; oversees LGBTQ+ investigations and complaints for the agency; the chairperson for the LGBTQ+ community council within DPD–Office of the Chief. She is appointed to represent first responders.

The Commission will also explore ways to attract LGBTQ+ future Michigan residents, by making the state a safe place for the community members and their families.

Each of the Commissioners is appointed for term starting Nov. 30, 2023 and ending Nov. 29, 2027.