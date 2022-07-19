LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on Tuesday that authorized 45.6 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants to pay for outdoor recreation.

“Outdoor recreation in Pure Michigan is essential to the high quality of life Michiganders and visitors enjoy in our beautiful state,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release.

“These Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants support so many of the world-class outdoor opportunities we have in Michigan, including fishing, hiking, kayaking or simply enjoying an accessible playground. In communities across the state, the grant program makes much of this possible with critical investments so people of all abilities can get outdoors. Let’s keep working together to invest in our parks, recreation and public lands so future generations can enjoy everything that Pure Michigan has to offer.”

The funds were allocated by Senate Bill 1028 and approved funding for 117 recreational projects.

The projects include obtaining high-quality fishing and wildlife habitats for conservation and public access, trails such as the Potowatomi Trail in Livingston County, and urban recreation like parks, sports fields and river access.