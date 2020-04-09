Whitmer creates Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The task force will be chaired by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and will consist of leaders across state government and health care professionals from communities most impacted by the spread of coronavirus. The task force will hold its first meeting this week.

As of today, over 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are African Americans, but only 14% of Michiganders are African Americans.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will provide the governor with recommendations on how to address this disparity as officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“This virus is holding a mirror up to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country,” said Governor Whitmer. “From basic lack of access to health care, transportation, and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest. This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”