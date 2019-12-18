Whitmer creates task force focused on lifting Michiganders out of poverty

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today that creates a task force dedicating to lifting Michigan families out of poverty.

Executive Order 2019-19 creates the task force, which will include directors from state departments who will be responsible for making recommendations to the governor regarding solutions to poverty.

According to the United Way’s ALICE Report, 43 percent of Michigan households struggle to afford basic necessities like housing, childcare, food, technology, health care and transportation.

Another 2018 study shows that one in five Michigan children live in poverty.

The Michigan Poverty Task Force will work to develop solutions for these communities with the signing of today’s executive order.