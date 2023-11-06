LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can’t get enough craft beer? Now you have official backing from the state of Michigan to enjoy as many as possible this November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that November will be Michigan Craft Beverage Month, which recognizes Michigan’s robust craft beverage industry and its role in creating “thriving economies” and “community vitality.”

During November, Michigan residents are encouraged to help support local businesses by making sure Michigan-made craft beverages are worked into their holiday meal plans, gift-giving arrangements, and other special memory-making moments with family and friends.

“Our craft beverage industry brings communities across America together and supports tens of thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Whitmer in a press release. “As governor and a lifelong fan of high-quality, Michigan-made products, I will continue taking action to grow our economy, invest in workforce development, and power our agriculture industry so these leading businesses can continue expanding right here in Michigan.”

According to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for the number of craft breweries, seventh for craft distilleries, and is a consistent national top producer of hard ciders. The state ranks ninth in the country for wine production, bottling more than 4 million gallons annually.

You can read more about the announcement and what will be happening during Michigan Craft Beverage Month at the Michigan Craft Beverage Council’s website.