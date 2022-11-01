LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years.

“We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer.

Another topic? Claims by GOP candidate for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo. She is suing election officials in Detroit demanding people only vote in person or by absentee ballot they picked up in person.

“She is a danger. It’s not limited to her though. Whether it is the gubernatorial nominee, or it is the attorney general, they are all stoking these conspiracy theories. It’s really, really dangerous,” said Whitmer.

On the flip side, Tudor Dixon received an endorsement today from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. She plans to host what she calls freedom rallies in Alpena and Midland as part of her final push.

“We want to invite everyone we can to these events. We have a lot more people than we were expecting.” Dixon said.

