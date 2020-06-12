Whitmer expands law enforcement commission to include civil rights director, community leaders

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-121 today to add four seats to The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).

The Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and three community members appointed by the governor will occupy these seats. The governor’s order will bring more community voices to the table as the commission considers police reforms for our state.

Under the executive order, the three members appointed by the governor cannot be a law enforcement officer, a Michigan tribal law enforcement officer, or be employed by or otherwise affiliated with a law enforcement agency or a law enforcement training academy.

As nationwide talks surrounding police reform continue, Gov. Whitmer has requested that the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) provide guidance to law enforcement agencies on continuing education that will help officers keep up with the changing landscape of new laws and issues facing the community, including diversity and implicit bias training.

Whitmer will also encourage police departments to participate in efforts that are underway on comprehensive reporting on the use of force by police departments.

The Michigan State Police is also rearranging some of its internal affairs.

MSP has created an Equity and Inclusion Officer position within the department and has set a goal to increase the racial minority trooper applicant pool to 25 percent and the female trooper applicant pool to 20 percent, in an effort to diversify the department.

The police also established community service trooper positions to institute a community policing concept statewide and have posted all non-confidential department policies online to increase transparency.

MSP also revised the department’s pursuit policy to limit the circumstances in which MSP members can engage in a vehicle pursuit.

In January of 2019, the governor signed Executive Order 2019-9, which requires each director of a state department and head of an autonomous agency to designate an Equity and Inclusion Officer to help strengthen non-discrimination protections for state employees.

To view Executive Order 2020-121 click the link below: