Whitmer Extends Executive Order permitting early refills for up to 90-days’ supply of pharmaceuticals

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-93 extending her previous order which gives pharmacists increased operational capacity and expands access to prescriptions for Michiganders who need them.

“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders need to continue to stay safer at home,” said Governor Whitmer. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from a pharmacists, people can reduce their time traveling and in turn lower the chance of a second wave of COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-93 continues to allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.

Executive Order 2020-93 is effective immediately and continues until June 16, 2020.