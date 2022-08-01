GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has moved to block county prosecutors from charging doctor and nurses under Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban following a state Court of Appeals decision that the prosecutors are not bound by an injunction on enforcement.

In May, the Michigan Court of Claims ordered Attorney General Dana Nessel and anyone she supervises not to enforce the abortion ban. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka argued they were not supervised by Nessel’s office, so the injunction did not cover them.

In a ruling released Monday morning, the Court of Appeals agreed. The appeals judges said that the county prosecutors were local officials, not state ones, and that the Court of Claims therefore did not have jurisdiction over them. They also decided that the prosecutors are not supervised by the AG, so they were not bound by the injunction.

On Monday afternoon, Whitmer’s attorneys filed for a temporary restraining order against county prosecutors that, if granted, would prevent them from pursuing abortion cases. The motion notes that the Court of Appeals did not rule on the constitutionality of the abortion ban, which Whitmer and Planned Parenthood of Michigan have challenged.

In a statement, Whitmer called the appeals court’s decision regarding county prosecutors “dangerous.”

“We cannot risk further confusion for women, health care providers, and all Michiganders,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As today’s unexpected action proves, the overturn of Roe v Wade in June has left reproductive freedom hanging by a thread in Michigan.”

She said she would continue to work to maintain abortion rights in Michigan.

In a Monday statement, Becker said he “appreciate(d) the clarification issued by the court…”

“I cannot and will not ignore a validly passed law,” his statement (PDF) continued. “If a report is presented to this office, we will review it like we do any other report of possible criminal behavior. We will make the decision to charge, or not to charge, based on the facts presented in the report and the applicable Michigan law.”

Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which filed the challenge that led to the injunction, noted that the Court of Appeals’ ruling does not take effect for 21 days so that other parties may appeal.

“As such, we’re continuing to evaluate our legal options,” Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Paula Thornton Greear said at a brief virtual news conference Monday afternoon. “We believe that the Court of Appeals order is wrong. Any prosecutor that attempts enforcement (of the abortion ban) before that (21-day) period of time would be acting outside the law and they should be held in contempt.”

Becker, Jarzynka, Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference had asked the Court of Appeals to take over the case from the Court of Claims, but the appeals court declined to do so, saying the plaintiffs did not have standing to make the request.

“We’re calling this a victorious defeat,” David Kallman, senior legal counsel for the Great Lakes Justice Center, who represents Becker and Jarzynka, told News 8 in a Zoom interview. “On the one hand, our complaint got dismissed … but the court agreed with us and said the reason they had no standing to bring the case was because the order does not apply to them.”

Though the main request was denied, Right to Life of Michigan also called the ruling a win, legislative director Genevieve Marnon said.

“The county prosecutors should never have been adjoined in the first place and this is just confirmation of our understanding,” Marnon said. “The Judge (Elizabeth) Gleicher injunction that she placed on the county prosecutor was improper.”

The injunction does still apply to Nessel and her office, Kallman said.

“…But of course, AG Nessel has already said she’s not going to prosecute anybody under the law,” Kallman said.

In a tweet on her personal Twitter account, Nessel said that “the thread has torn.”

“But note that the Dem prosecuting attorneys have committed to refuse to enforce the (abortion) ban, and the injunction still applies to my department,” she tweeted.

“The legal battle continues on multiple fronts and those of us who value access to reproductive healthcare and respect a woman’s right to make the best decisions for herself, according to her own moral, cultural and religious beliefs are not backing down,” a statement in a separate tweet from the AG’s official twitter account, read in part. “While I respect the ruling from the court, it is by no means the final say on this issue in Michigan.”

Becker said as of Monday, his office had not received any police reports regarding abortion.

“Whether or not a county prosecutor decides to prosecute under the abortion statute is up to that individual prosecutor, but law enforcement should do their job, which is to investigate complaints of crimes,” Kallman said. “If I was a doctor or hospital, at this point of time, I’d be very leery of performing abortions in Michigan.”

“If I were an abortion provider in a county that I know that the prosecutor has been vocal in their support of the unborn child, I think I would think very carefully about whether or not I wanted to open my doors. I might be thinking about closing down,” Marnon from Right to Life said.

Planned Parenthood did not seem deterred.

“…Abortion is still safe and legal in Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s doors are open and they’re going to stay open,” President and CEO Thornton Greear said.

Michigan’s ban on performing abortions covers most circumstances, including incest and rape, with the only exception being when the mother’s life is in danger. It makes it illegal to perform an abortion, not for someone to seek or get one.

An effort to enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution has submitted petition signatures, hoping to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. Those signatures must still be verified by the state Bureau of Elections and certified by the Board of State Canvassers.

