Whitmer, Gilchrist release statement on 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist released a statement on Monday after Michigan surpassed four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This weekend, Michigan surpassed 4 million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine. In line with President Biden’s goals, all Michiganders 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus.”

According to the press release, Michigan has administered 4,126,550 doses.

For 34 days, Michigan has administered over 50,000 shots a day.

“We continue to meet or exceed our goals as more and more Michiganders become eligible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said. Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “With every vaccine administered, we get one step closer to eliminating this deadly virus once and for all. I’m asking every Michigander to make a plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn. We can all be part of the solution that saves lives and helps us get back to normal. Soon we will be able to see and hug our friends, families, and loved ones, but for now we must continue taking smart precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands.”

Both Whitmer and Gilchrist said they will receive the vaccine during the next phase when they become eligible.