Whitmer, Gilchrist release statements on one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist have released statements regarding the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.



“A year ago today, George Floyd was murdered. His life mattered. He had a family, children, ambitions, and aspirations. His murder led to a powerful call for racial justice across the globe. Millions spoke out with one voice to say Black Lives Matter. I am proud of every Michigander who demanded justice and spoke out about inequities faced by communities of color.

“A year later, justice has been served for the murder of George Floyd, but our march is far from over. Despite the essential conversations we have had and the long-overdue reforms that many states and cities have implemented, there is still so much work left to do. I am grateful for the progress we have made and optimistic about what we can do as long as we stay engaged and live up to our shared ideals of equity and justice for communities of color.

“I am pleased to see that many of the reforms my administration laid out last June have been proposed as part of a bipartisan legislative package in the Michigan State Senate. I look forward to working with the legislature and passing these policing and criminal justice reforms into law.

“In the words of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, ‘Daddy changed the world.’ It is our responsibility, whether we are citizens or public servants, to change our laws and root out systemic racism in every aspect of our society from healthcare, housing, education, policing, and more.”

-Governor Gretchen Whitmer