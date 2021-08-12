Whitmer honors identified MIA Korean War soldier

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township on July 6, 2021, to encourage the Legislature to spend $150 million on local parks.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that both U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state are to be lowered at half-staff tomorrow, Aug. 13., to honor Army Sgt. Jesse “Johnnie” D. Hill, who went missing in action in 1950.

Hill was a native of Highland Park, MI, and served as a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division during his time in the Korean War. Following an attack on his unit near the Chosin Reservoir, Hill was listed as missing in action at age 20.

Sergeant Hill served our country with honor and dignity. After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Hill’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life, and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Nearly 70 years later, Hill’s remains were found and identified after he was killed in the attack.

Businesses, schools, local governments and residents throughout the state of Michigan are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Aug. 14.