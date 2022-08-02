HEMLOCK, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered remarks in Hemlock Tuesday celebrating the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and its impact on American manufacturing.

Whitmer was joined live by President Biden via livestream alongside Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Congressman Dan Kildee, representatives from Hemlock Semiconductor and labor leaders.

The CHIPS and Science Act allocates $52 billion for incentives to boost domestic semiconductor production and research.

$2 billion in funding will be dedicated to incentivizing production of semiconductors used by car manufacturers and parts suppliers.

“The CHIPS and Science Act will pave the way for more transformational projects that will invest billions into our communities and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs,” Whitmer’s office said in a press release.