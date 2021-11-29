Whitmer hosts roundtable focused on semiconductor shortage

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hosted a roundtable discussion Monday in Taylor to talk about the shortage of semiconductors that is plaguing the auto industry and other sectors.

Depending on foreign suppliers for vital semiconductors or chips has proven to be a big problem for the Big Three and beyond. Those supplies have been interrupted by the worldwide pandemic and supply chain issues that have impacted practically everything.

Whitmer was joined by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, who has, in his position as Senate Homeland Security Committee chair, urged producing vital components, like semiconductors, here in the United States.

Monday’s conversation featured stakeholders and politicians trying to find a way to secure the supply and keep companies from being unable to deliver their products.

“We are coming together today to talk about how we grow Michigan’s economy, but I think also the American economy — creating more good-paying jobs, driving down costs for families by attacking the chip crisis that we all face. Obviously, we’re thinking about United Auto Workers and we’re thinking about the Big Three, but we also need to be thinking about suppliers like Lear, we need to think about other industries like … Whirlpool — when they’re making washing machines, they need chips. This is truly the lifeblood of the future economy of the 21st century,” Whitmer said.

A release from her office said, in part, that the governor is addressing the chip shortage and “recently met with industry leaders in the semiconductor chip industry.” The release went on to say Whitmer had helped secure two firms that manufacture semiconductors to expand to Michigan.

Peters and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Dearborn, organized the roundtable, inviting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.