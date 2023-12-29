LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In Part Four of the conversation between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and political reporter Tim Skubick, the governor confronted some questions she rarely hears, if at all.

For example–did you know the governor prefers Faygo Rock & Rye over Faygo Red Pop?

There’s no way to tell how many questions have been tossed at the governor over the years, but last week in a one-on-one sit-down at the executive residence of Michigan Public TV, 6 News Capitol Correspondent asked Whitmer a whole series of–shall we say, out of the ordinary questions.

SKUBICK: Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?

WHITMER: Jeopardy.

SKUBICK: Beatles or Stones?

WHITMER: Stones. Marc [Mallory, husband] would pick The Beatles.

SKUBICK: He’s right.

SKUBICK: Favorite Disney.

WHITMER: Mulan.

Some argue you really can’t call yourself a Michigander unless you play Euchre. And the Governor and the First Family are all in.

WHITMER: Oh. Oh, a couple of weeks ago. We’re going to play the week following the holiday. Euchre and hot cocoa.

The governor had lots to say about the next question: Who was her favorite teacher? Whitmer goes back to second grade, when her parents divorced, for the answer.

WHITMER: It was a hard year for me. I didn’t want to go to school and I was worried about my sister. She was in kindergarten and had to walk home halfway into the day. And I stayed for the full day and I was worried about her, and Mrs. Buoy just gave me extra, a little extra love and attention when I needed it, and it made a difference.

And finally, with New Year’s Eve just around the corner–are the Governor and First Gentleman preparing to pop some champagne corks? Well…not exactly.

SKUBICK: Since this airs on the 29th, what big plans do you have for New Year’s Eve?

MARC MALLORY: Very little.

WHITMER: Celebrate by going to bed around 9 p.m.

MARC MALLORY: We’ll record the New Year.