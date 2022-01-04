Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was isolating from her husband in their home Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who was not experiencing symptoms, had a negative rapid test and was awaiting the results of a PCR lab test out of an abundance of caution, spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, was waiting for confirmation from a PCR test.

Both Whitmer and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

Leddy said they took extra precautions over the holidays to limit contact with others as they celebrated Christmas with immediate family members in Michigan.

The state, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus case counts fueled by the super-contagious omicron variant. It is causing lots of infections but so far does not appear to be as severe in its effects.

“Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe. … We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon,” Leddy said.