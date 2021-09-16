Whitmer joins Ford to announce 450 jobs, $250M investment in F-150 lightning production

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that Ford’s electric facility is complete and the first F-150 Lightning pre-production trucks will now move on to real world testing.

We’re standing on the edge of an era of electrification that will be built in factories like this one by hardworking UAW members and the innovative minds at Ford. I am proud of Ford for committing to invest $250 million today to create 450 jobs in Dearborn, Ypsilanti, and Sterling Heights that will support production of the new, all-electric F-150 Lightning. Their efforts will help us reach my statewide goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and create good-paying jobs along the way. I will stay laser-focused at the state-level on making investments in the future of mobility and electrification, and together, we can create good-paying, high-skill union jobs and lead the world in electric vehicle development and manufacturing.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer was joined by Ford leadership, Director UAW Region 1A Laura Dickerson, Congresswoman Dan Kildee and Dan Kildee.

“Electrifying the F-Series – America’s best-selling truck for 44 years – and assembling it at this high-tech facility in Michigan – represents a significant step toward mass adoption of electric vehicles in America. F-150 Lightning is intended to be more than a no-compromise zero tailpipe-emissions truck. It’s packed with ingenious features and technology that will improve over time, it’s exhilarating to drive and it can power your home and worksite.” Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of The Americas and International Markets Group

Today’s announcement is a great example of the right way to navigate the transition to tomorrow’s vehicles by ensuring good-paying jobs of the future – investing in building vehicles in the United States, with the hard-working men and women of the UAW. “Investments like this can pave the way to a future that protects our families, our communities and our middle class. Ford is doing this the right way with the F-150 Lightning – creating 450 additional UAW-represented jobs. Ford is investing in this all-electric F-150 Lightning, as well as hybrid and gas F-150 versions, as consumer demands shift. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach.” Laura Dickerson, UAW Region 1A Director

According to a release from Whitmer, since Governor Whitmer took office, 15,000 auto jobs have been created in Michigan.