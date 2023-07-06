ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS) — The St. Ignace campus of Mackinac Straits Health System is marking its latest expansion with a groundbreaking event today, July 6, at 11 a.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Sen. John Damoose, and Austin Lowes, Chairman of the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians , and others were present for the event, according to a press release Thursday.

The health system received $10 million in state funding through an appropriation bill that passed last fall.

The funding will be used for the construction of additional clinic space, as well as a new medical office building.

The current St. Ignace facility is a hospital and emergency medical center, opened in 2010, on 16 acres of land donated by the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

For fiscal year 2024, Michigan’s budget will include $140 million to increase wages for direct care workers, as well as $25 million for increased support to local health departments for essential services.