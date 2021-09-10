Whitmer lowers flags in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan and U.S. flags within the State Capitol, as well as all public buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we remember those who lost their lives and honor the courageous first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger. That tragic day left a mark on all of our lives and in its aftermath, reminded us that we are strongest when we lift one another up and work together to reach a better future. We remember that we can fight back against hate and stand up for our American values. We remember that we are one people, united by bonds that we cannot see or fully understand.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, September 12, 2020.

Whitmer also declared Saturday, September 11, 2020 as 9/11 Remembrance Day. You can view the proclamation here.