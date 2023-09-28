LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed James F. Grady II to lead the Michigan State Police.

Grady was promoted from Captain to Colonel, according to a release from Whitmer’s office. He replaces Colonel Joe Gasper. Gasper retired effective Thursday after 25 years with Michigan State Police.

The veteran law enforcement official has over 25 years working in public safety. He currently manages the Training Division, which is responsible for conducting MSP recruit schools for new enforcement members and in-service trainings for current members. He’s trained 391 troopers across eight recruit school classes and 21 motor carrier graduates.

Prior to his 2020 promotion to Captain, he worked with the Detroit and Adrian posts of the MSP, and was promoted to detective and supervisory roles. In 2015, he was promoted to detective first lieutenant and oversaw the state’s fraud investigations section. In 2018, he was again promoted, this time to assistant division commander. He oversaw the MSP Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

“Captain Grady is the right pick to lead the brave men and women of the Michigan State Police,” said Governor Whitmer. “After 25 years, he has earned the respect of troopers across the department and community leaders throughout the state, including in southeast Michigan, where he spent the majority of his service. He has a knack for bringing everyone together to solve problems, and our state is a better place for it. He will do a great job leading our state’s top law enforcement agency.”

Grady, a resident of Wayne County, has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and criminology from Eastern Michigan University and is currently working toward a Master of Business Administration from Cleary University with expected completion in 2025.

“It is an incredible honor to continue serving in the Michigan State Police alongside the finest troopers in the nation,” said Grady. “I want to thank my partners in leadership at the department. We will continue to make sure that the men and women of MSP have what they need to do their job of protecting Michiganders in communities across the state. It’s a tough but rewarding career. I will work every day to earn the trust and respect of my colleagues and the good people of Michigan.”