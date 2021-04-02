Whitmer orders flags lowered for slain Capitol police officer

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all Michigan and U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the slain Capitol police officer William Evans.

Whitmer’s order comes after President Biden issued a similar command.

“Our state is devastated to learn of yet another senseless attack in our nation’s capital that has taken the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Evans and injured another officer,” Whitmer said in a press release.

“As we mourn the loss of Officer Evans, we are reminded once again of the incredible service and sacrifices of those who stand ready to protect our nation each and every day. My heart is with the family of Officer Evans and the U.S. Capitol Police during this tremendously difficult time, and we are all praying for a speedy recovery for the second officer.”

Evans was killed after a car drove into a security checkpoint on the Capitol grounds, killing Evans and injuring one other officer.

“To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.”

The order says flags will be returned to normal on Wednesday, April 7.