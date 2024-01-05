LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The upcoming college championship between Michigan and Washington is this Monday, so Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked up the phone to place a friendly wager.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee accepted the bet.

“I’m confident the Wolverines will be the victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!” Whitmer said in a news release Friday.

Inslee, for his part, sounded equally confident in his state’s team.

“I’m sure our Huskies will come out on top,” the governor said. “By the time Penix gets done with the Wolverines, your governor’s next State of the State address will be titled ‘Fix the damn secondary!’”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday’s college championship football game. (Office of the Governor)

If the Huskies take the championship in Houston on Monday, Whitmer will owe Inslee a pack of Haze and Blue IPA from Holland’s Big Lake Brewing.

But if the Wolverines prevail, she’ll be the recipient of a case of wine from the Naches Heights Vineyard in Yakima, Washington.

The outcome of the bet rides on the national championship game, beginning at 7:30 eastern time, Monday evening in Houston.