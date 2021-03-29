WHITMER PLOT: Jackson judge says 3 men will face trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson has ruled that there is enough evidence for the cases against Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar, to move forward to trial court.

The men are charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

#BREAKING NEWS: A Jackson judge has ruled there is enough evidence for Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar to stand trial for their roles in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



— Araceli Crescencio WLNS (@aracelireports) March 29, 2021

Judge Klaeren ruled the three men will not face a threat of terrorism charge. They will be charged for gang membership and providing material support to a terrorist act. They will also face a felony firearm charge.

The preliminary hearing is virtual and it comes weeks after the men first appeared in court.



Musico, Bellar and Morrison are among 14 people charged with plotting to kidnap the governor back in October.