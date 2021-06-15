Whitmer: Potential $1.4 billion child care package a ‘historic opportunity’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen whitmer and a handful of state representatives announced plans for a $1.4 billion investment into affordable childcare.

It’s been an issue for years in Michigan and on tuesday, lawmakers sent a clear message to those who’ve been asking for help.

“We hear you,” said State Rep. Jack O’Malley. “And we are going to get this done.”

Gov. Whitmer and a number of legislators introduces the bi-partisan package that — if passed — would dedicate $1.4 billion of federal aid to making childcare more affordable. More than 136,000 women left the workforce in Michigan during the pandemic to focus on working at home.

“These shouldn’t be choices that have to be made. Access to childcare close to home and to work is what many parents in Michigan not only need, but deserve,” O’Malley said.

Whitmer reminded this isn’t something just one or two families are struggling with.

“Data shows that childcare is the single biggest monthly expense for lower income working families with children,” Whitmer said.

The bi-partisan support comes as the state actually has money to spend. The package will be funded by a combination of funds from The Coronavirus Response and relief Supplemental Appropriations Act as well as the American Rescue Plan.

Whitmer said the state usually spends around $250 million annually on child care, but this injection of funds is more than six times that. It’s something those in child care hope will help Michigan get, and stay, ahead of the curve.

“For far too long, Michigan has trailed behind neighboring states…in investment in support of our childcare system,” said Matt Gillard, CEO of Michigan’s Children. “) With the support from the federal government, the funding we have available and the policy reforms being discussed here , we have a historic opportunity to change a lot of that.”