LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov Gretchen Whitmer has signed a special tribute honoring the University of Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory.

U of M prevailed over Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year’s Day. It was the 110th Rose Bowl. U of M hit a victory with 27-20.

“After a thrilling Rose Bowl win, the Wolverines are on their way to the national championship,” said Whitmer in a news release. “As the mother of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to present this incredible team a tribute on behalf of the entire state of Michigan. They have been undefeated all season long, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. On Monday, I am confident they will get one more. Go Blue!”

She was joined in praising the team and the program by Lt. Garlin Gilchrist.

“As a proud graduate of the greatest university in the world, I am so excited about the Wolverines’ dominant Rose Bowl victory,” said Gilchrist in the same news release. “I know Coach Harbaugh and all the Leaders and Best will keep making Michiganders proud by winning this year’s College Football Championship Game. Go Blue and beat Washington!”

On January 8, the University of Michigan Wolverines will take on the University of Washington Huskies in the College Football National Championship game in Houston, Texas.