Whitmer reinstates prevailing wage for state construction project

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that the State of Michigan will once again require contractors and subcontractors to pay workers a prevailing wage for construction projects.

The requirement was repealed in June 2018, but this reinstatement aims to ensure that “any construction worker working on a state construction project receives a fair wage,” Whitmer’s office said in a press release.

“By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring that working people get treated with dignity and respect, which starts with a fair wage,” said Governor Whitmer. “As governor, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with working people and unions who built the middle class. By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring working people can earn a decent standard of living, saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects, and offering Michigan a highly-trained workforce to rely on as we build up our roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, install high-speed internet, and more.”

According to the US Department of Labor, “The prevailing wage rate is defined as the average wage paid to similarly employed workers in a specific occupation in the area of intended employment.”

Whitmer’s office says this move will help make progress on installing infrastructure like roads, bridges and high-speed internet.