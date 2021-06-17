Whitmer, Senator Peters and others respond to upholding of Affordable Care Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- The United States Supreme Court made the 7-2 decision today to uphold the Affordable Care Act in the California v. Texas case.

Multiple Michigan state officials responded to the decision:

Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable health care, and today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for all Michiganders. The high quality, affordable health coverage provided under the Affordable Care Act is an essential part of our plan to help Michigan build back better. It’s the reason why I worked with both Democrats and Republicans to expand coverage to more than 900,000 Michiganders through the Healthy Michigan Plan, and it’s why I will continue working to protect health care for people across the state. We applaud this decision and will continue our efforts to ensure all Michiganders have access to comprehensive and affordable health insurance.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

I am proud to be among the 20 attorneys general who fought to defend the Affordable Care Act and applaud this ruling alongside the millions of people who have worried about their benefits being stripped away. This decision from the United States Supreme Court rejecting the challenge to the ACA ensures the Act remains in place to protect the health and lives of millions of Americans by providing coverage and access to comprehensive treatments.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

The Supreme Court ruling is great news for the more than 900,000 Michiganders who have access to health care coverage under our Healthy Michigan Plan. They can keep their health insurance. The Affordable Care Act gave Michigan the opportunity to create the bipartisan Healthy Michigan Plan. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people in our state are able to lead healthier lives, be more productive, and realize their dreams. MDHHS will continue to work to expand access to health care coverage.” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel

Today’s decision is critical for upholding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing health conditions. We’ve simply come too far to go back to the days when insurance companies called the shots on health care for millions of Michiganders, and I’ll continue fighting to protect and build on the progress we’ve made. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to reduce costs: whether it’s holding drug companies accountable – allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug costs– or continuing to lower costs for Michiganders and folks across the country who purchase health insurance on their own.” Senator Gary Peters