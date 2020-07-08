Whitmer signs a series of bills into law, one to minimize fraud in ordering prescriptions

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer signed five House Bills as well as seven Senate Bills into law, three of which will require prescribers to submit prescriptions electronically beginning October 1, 2021, reflecting an analogous federal mandate designed to minimize fraud.

The governor also signed House Bills 4389 and 4390, which regulate the use and reporting of firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

“Protecting our air, land and Great Lakes and ensuring Michiganders have access to clean, safe drinking water has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” Governor Whitmer said

House Bill 4389 requires transparency in reporting instances of firefighting foam containing PFAS.

The bill mandates a fire chief of an organized fire department that used firefighting foam containing PFAS to report the incident to the Michigan pollution emergency alert system within 48 hours following an incident. The legislation also makes permanent a program created in 2019 to collect firefighting foam containing PFAS.

House Bill 4390 amends the Firefighters Training Council Act and prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS to be used by anyone trained under the Act. The bill also requires a minimum standard and training for certification as a fire service member using firefighting foam.

House Bill 4546 and 4547 expand a program that allows students in high school to dual-enroll in classes in a local community college or career or technical program, by making summer courses eligible for the program.

Senate Bill 850 creates the Industrial Hemp Growers Act which requires the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to develop and operate an industrial hemp program.

Senate Bill 696 amends Article 18 (Mortuary Science) of the Occupational Code. Under current law, managers of funeral homes may only manage one home at a time. These amendments would provide a procedure that managers can follow to get approval from the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science to manage two homes.

Senate Bill 585 designates a portion of Highway US31 in Oceana County beginning at the W. Shelby Road exit 144 and continuing north to the Hart Polk Road exit 149 as the “PFC Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway” in honor of fallen soldier Private First Class Brett Witteveen.

Senate Bill 517 amends the Michigan Transportation Fund to require the Michigan Department of Transportation to engage an outside consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study on tolling highways.

Senate Bill 173 prohibits a wrecker, recovery, or towing service from offering to a local unit of government a payment, fee, or commission to induce the local unit of government to enter into a contract with or secure business for the service. The bill also prohibits local governments from entering into the same contract.

The governor also vetoed Senate Bills 686, 935, 936 and 937 and House Bills 5761 and 5810. To view veto letters for these bills, click the links below: