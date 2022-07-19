LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Tuesday, one of which would penalize false active shooter alarms.

House Bill 4698 was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert and would make raising a false active shooter alarm in a public place, such as a school, 1-year misdemeanor and a $1,000 fine.

A copy can be found here.

Whitmer also signed House Bill 4812, which lowers property tax obligations for low-income families purchasing homes from a non-profit. It also expands eligibility to those making 80% or less of the statewide median gross income.

House Bill 4812 was sponsored by Rep. Julie Alexander. A copy can be found here.

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 134, which would make fake bodily fluids manufactured to pass drug tests, such as synthetic saliva or urine, illegal to sell or distribute.

Senate Bill 134 was sponsored by Sen. Curtis Vanderwall and a copy can be found here.