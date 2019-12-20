Whitmer signs bill legalizing sports betting

FILE – In this March 21, 2019, file photo, gamblers line up to place bets on the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. This is the first March Madness tournament since legal gambling expanded last year in the U.S. The spread of legalized sports betting is largely following regional boundaries. Lawmakers across the Northeast and upper Midwest have generally approved it or are still considering doing so this year. But in the Deep South and far West, fewer states are rushing in a year after the US Supreme Court cleared the way for legal sports betting nationally. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

LANSING (WLNS):

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed legislation making internet gaming and sports betting legal in Michigan casinos.

The series of bills include bipartisan House Bills 4311-12, 4916-18, 4307 and 4308. All the revenue generated from online gaming and sports betting will be given to the school aid fund and the First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund (FRPCF).

“My top priority in signing this legislation was protecting and investing in the School Aid Fund, because our students deserve leaders who put their education first,” said Whitmer.

An estimated $19 million will be generated in revenue, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. This additional revenue will contribute $4.8 million to the school aid fund and another $4 million into the FRPCF.

FRPCF supporters workers through compensation wage loss and medical benefits to those who have specific cancers.

In addition, the set of bills allows tribal casinos to partake in online gaming and sports betting that the Detroit ones do, and that in turn will generate money for the tribal community.

HB 4311, 12, and 4323 were sponsored by Representative Iden, Representative Byrd, and Representative Garrett. HB 4173 was sponsored by Representative Chirkun. Representative Iden sponsored HB 4307 and 4308. HB 4310 was sponsored by Representative Vaupel. HB 4916-18 were sponsored by Representative Iden, Representative Hall, and Representative Webber