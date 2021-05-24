Whitmer signs bill package that makes increases alcohol limit on canned cocktails, reduces taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed Senate Bills 141, 142 and 143, which will make it easier for distilleries and retailers to distribute mixed spirit drinks.

“This is a great example of bipartisan legislation that will create jobs and help our small businesses grow, and shows what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release.

“Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bill make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses.”

The bill focuses on ready-to-drink cocktails that are pre-packaged, such as hard seltzers.

“Ready-to-drink cocktails have experienced massive growth in the marketplace over the last few years and this legislation is a critical piece in ensuring that these products are able to compete on a level playing field,” said State Senator Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington.)

“These bills help our local distillers by removing tax barriers and giving them the ability to get their products in front of consumers easily and quickly.”

Canned cocktails are a burgeoning industry in Michigan, and these bills aim to aid the industry by increasing the amount of alcohol allowed in pre-packaged cocktails and lowering taxes on them.

Previously, canned cocktails were capped at 10%-alcohol-by-volume, these bills allow for cocktails to be distributed at 13.5%.

“We have innovative distillers here in Michigan who are making products that are increasing in popularity, but the law needed to catch up to allow this growing industry to succeed,” said State Senator. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield.)

“I was proud to work on this bipartisan legislation that removes burdensome barriers to enter into the market while still safely regulating these products for consumers. Cheers to Gov. Whitmer for signing our bills into law.”