Whitmer signs bills into law, one that creates absent voting counting board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 5141 and 5541, as well as Senate Bills 278 and 279 into law today, with one of the House Bills creating an absent-voting counting board.

House Bill 5541 and Senate Bills 278 and 279 together allow an individual applying for or renewing a vehicle registration, driver license, state personal ID card, or enhanced driver license or state personal ID cards to elect to have a communication impediment designation associated with their record.

HB 5541 was sponsored by Representative Frank Liberati, D-Allen Park, SB 278 was sponsored by and Senator Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and SB 279 was sponsored by Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing. SB 278 and 279 are tie-barred to the rest of the package.

House Bill 5141 amends the Michigan Election Law to allow a city or township clerk to enter into a written agreement regarding the creation of an absent voting counting board with the clerks of other cities or townships in the county. The agreement must be entered at least 75 days before the election to assist with the expected increase resulting from Proposal 3 from 2018. The bill was sponsored by Representative Julie Calley, R-Portland.