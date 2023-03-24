LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several key pieces of legislation into law on Friday, including repealing the state’s right-to-work act.

The 2012 law allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees.

Michigan had the nation’s 7th highest percentage of unionized workers when the right-to-work law was enacted, that dropped to 11th in 2022.

The governor also signed legislation restoring a prevailing wage law that had been repealed by Republicans in 2018. It requires contractors hired for state projects to pay union-level wages.

The governor signed legislation repealing a third-grade reading law that required students to repeat the grade if they tested more than one grade level behind in reading and writing.