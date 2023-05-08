LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills on Monday, including one designed to help schools protect children from violence.

Senate Bill 63 will allow school districts to use sinking fund tax money for various property purchases and improvements including improving security in school buildings.

Supporters say this would give schools more options and flexibility for upgrading the systems used to keep students safe.

Sinking fund money can now also be used to upgrade technology and transportation.